Plan new multiplex now, says Paddon

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Planning for new recreation facilities in High Prairie need to start now, said a man attending town council’s meeting June 11.



“All we’re looking for is moving forward and having a discussion,” said John Paddon.



Paddon and a few others started discussion on a new multiplex last year but the idea seemed to fizzle with no support.



However, interest was revived in the project in some circles in the Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie inter-municipal development plan. The draft plan suggests the municipalities create a joint committee to champion the task of pursuing a recreational and cultural multiplex at the appropriate time.



Paddon agreed, saying a new facility could open in 20-25 years.



“The challenge is to sit down and have the discussion to plan it,” he said.



Paddon envisions an arena, indoor pool, weight room and indoor walking trails in the facility.



“It would draw people in,” he says.



“People are going to Valleyview, going to Slave Lake.



“This is a concern for town council, is it not?”



Paddon later added his small group needed the support of the “powers in control” before interest could grow.



Councillor Brian Gilroy asked what the future of current facilities would be.



“That would be part of the discussion,” replied Paddon.