Piggy banks get a reprieve! Penny Carnival is free!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Children attending this year’s Penny Carnival have already hit the jackpot, thanks to a special donation from High Prairie & Area AUPE and Alice’s Catering.



“[They] are covering the cost of the entry tickets to play all the games,” says High Prairie Municipal Library program co-ordinator Kayla Killoran.



Therefore, children will no longer have to raid their piggy banks for coins to play the games.



The carnival is in its 26th year, and again sponsored by the Elks and Royal Purple Elks.



“This is an event for families with children ages 3-12 years of age,” says Killoran.



Instead of purchasing tickets, children will carry a stamp card they can use at each station before playing.