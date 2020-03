Boys in the beginner group get down as they dance to the Poltavian Tanets. Left-right, are Frederick Thompson, Ryan Thompson and Sebastian Cayanong.

The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie presented its annual Zabava celebration Feb. 29 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. The show featured the High Prairie Zirka Dancers. Colourful outfits and skilled moves by 28 young dancers up to age 18 wowed the crowd of about 350 people. Rudy Lubeseder was celebrated as an Honourary Ukrainian. Heather Cisaroski was named Honourary Baba. Special gifts were also presented to instructor Danielle Marx.