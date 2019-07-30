PICs – Youth learn traditional skills

Youth attending the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s youth camp gathered around the meat preservation station July 23. Accompanying the youth were Friendship Centre staff and camp facilitators. Rondy Gauchier Jr. instructed the session.

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre held its annual youth camp July 22-26 at the Eagle’s Next Complex just west of Enilda. Each year, the centre invites youth to the camp and teaches them tradition indigenous skills. Making drums, the tradition way to hunt and fish, and preserve their catches, and many other activities highlighted the week-long camp. Of course, there was plenty of time for recreation, and participation in the healing circle. It wasn’t all fun and games, however. Youth also helped the centre by doing some painting inside the complex.