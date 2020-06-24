PICs – ‘We miss you, students!’

HPE kindergarten student Ddendyll Sheane shows a special message in the driveby.

It is the end of the school year and many schools are finding different ways to say goodbye to students. Teachers and staff at High Prairie Elementary School lined up outside the school June 17 to reconnect in person with students during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an opportunity for students got to thank students in person and for teachers to wish students a good summer. St. Andrew’s School did a similar greeting a few weeks ago. Please see page 14 to see how McLennan Providence School said goodbye to its students.