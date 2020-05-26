PICs – ‘We miss our students, we love our students’

St Andrew’s Grade 1 student Sadie Cox shows who her two favourite teachers are as she has a special message in the driveby.

Teachers and staff of St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie lined up behind the school May 22 to reconnect in person during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools have been closed since March 16 although students are learning online at home. Grade 1 teacher Amy Keshen organized the event. “We miss our students, we love our students,” Keshen says. “We want to see our students in person.” Teachers and staff stood outside in the rain from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. to allow students to drive by and wave to each other.