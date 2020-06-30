PICs – ‘Watch for road construction ahead!’

Motorists are driving on a smoother stretch of road on Highway 2 in the Kinuso area. Crews repaved 11.5 km of Highway 2 between west of Highway 33 and east of Highway 33.

Road construction in the High Prairie region continues. Work crews completed repaving Highway 2 in the Kinuso area in mid-June and Kinuso on June 24. Crews were also scheduled to repave Spruce Street into Faust by the end of June as the final project in Big Lakes County. Several projects will be completed in the Smoky River region west of High Prairie. Crews will upgrade Highway 49 for about 3.5 km between Highway 2A and south of the Little Smoky River, repave 27.5 km of Highway 2A between Highway 49 and Highway 2 and widen passing and turning lanes at the intersection of Highway 2A and Highway 747. Construction is scheduled to be complete by October. Motorists are advised to drive safely in construction zones. Slow traffic and delays are expected. Please follow the signs and reduce your speed when driving through road construction sites.