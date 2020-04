Two hockey sticks stand outside High Prairie Provincial Court in memory of Shawn Auger. The Valleyview Jets hockey club asks people to place hockey sticks on their porches as a sign of solidarity with Auger’s family and friends.

Several expressions of condolences were seen in the High Prairie area in memory of Shawn Auger, of Grouard, who passed away March 30 from complications from the [COVID-19] virus. Auger was well- known and respected in the region. He was the current vice-president of the High Prairie Minor Hockey Association, an active youth hockey coach and was employed at the Youth Assessment Centre in High Prairie as a youth worker.