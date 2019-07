Town of High Prairie CAO Brian Martinson, left, and Councillor Arlen Quartly were busy cooking hamburgers and hotdogs on the barbecue.

The Town of High Prairie hosted its second annual Citizen Appreciation Barbecue on June 28 in the Sports Palace. Hamburgers, hotdogs and drinks were served. Council moved the event inside because of rainy weather. Marilyn Emter was honoured as the town’s outstanding citizen during the barbecue while Ken Melnyk attended council’s meeting June 25 to receive his award. About 300 people attended the event, CAO Brian Martinson says.