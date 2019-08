Beth Giroux of Fox Creek sang several songs, including Coalminer’s Daughter.

Senior residents and visitors at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie were clappin’ and tappin’ their toes at the annual barbecue and music jamboree on Aug. 9 with many musicians from northwestern Alberta. About seven acts entertained with a variety of music. Usually held outdoors, the event was moved inside because of cool temperatures and overcast skies.