Ione Perry, right, receives the Mabel Goulet Memorial Award from the late woman’s husband, Robert Goulet. The award is presented to the volunteer with the most volunteer hours. Perry accumulated 190 hours this past year.

The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society held an appreciation and awards dinner at St. Mark’s Anglican Church June 19. Society president Alicemary Olansky thanked everyone attending who helped the organization during the past year, no matter how big or small, because each is “very much appreciated”. The society also said farewell to Bill Bernard, who is moving in August to New Brunswick.