PICs – Sun shines bright on Spruce Point Park Parade

Colourful floats, a few cowboys and several dazzing antique cars and trucks highlighted the Spruce Point Park Association’s Rodeo Parade June 29. About 30 entries walked and/or drove past the hundreds attending the event alogn Main Street, which kicked off two days of action in the hamlet and at Spruce Pont Park. Many entries adhered to the theme of “Wild Wild West” and many prizes were awarded to winners in several categories. Children eagerly scooped up treats tossed to them by entrants. Parade marshals Roberta Hunt and Holly Malanowich were in charge of the parade.
Winners’s list
Horses Youth
Hunter Williams
Grayson Williams
*3. Blake Williams
*3. McKenna Williams
Business – Local
Kinuso Merchantile
Howard’s Swan Valley Service
C.M. Forestry
*4. Sword
*4. Korner Kitchen
Organization
Swan River Band
Kinosayo Museum
Spruce Point Park
Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society
Antique Cars
Ken Killeen
Dan Schafer
Ken Killeen
*4. Dan Drapy
*4. Swan Hills – Jim Wurm
Schools/Clubs
Kinuso Girl Guides
Kinuso Municipal Library
Children Walking
Parker Morland
Peyton Grayson
*3. Sawyer Reade
*3. Samarah Hintz, Preteen Miss Slave Lake
*3. Kimberly Davis, Tiny Miss Swan River First Nation
*3. Tina Davis, Little Miss Swan River First Nation
*3. Shavonna Laboucan, Teen Miss Little Red River
*3. Mia Davis, Divisional Supreme