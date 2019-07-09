PICs – Sun shines bright on Spruce Point Park Parade

Kinuso Merchantile turned back the pages of history to display an old-fashioned trading post. The business opened in 1963 and is a pillar in the hamlet. Tack, anyone?

Colourful floats, a few cowboys and several dazzing antique cars and trucks highlighted the Spruce Point Park Association’s Rodeo Parade June 29. About 30 entries walked and/or drove past the hundreds attending the event alogn Main Street, which kicked off two days of action in the hamlet and at Spruce Pont Park. Many entries adhered to the theme of “Wild Wild West” and many prizes were awarded to winners in several categories. Children eagerly scooped up treats tossed to them by entrants. Parade marshals Roberta Hunt and Holly Malanowich were in charge of the parade.

Winners’s list

Horses Youth

  1. Hunter Williams
  2. Grayson Williams
    *3. Blake Williams
    *3. McKenna Williams

Business – Local

  1. Kinuso Merchantile
  2. Howard’s Swan Valley Service
  3. C.M. Forestry
    *4. Sword
    *4. Korner Kitchen

Organization

  1. Swan River Band
  2. Kinosayo Museum
  3. Spruce Point Park
  4. Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society

Antique Cars

  1. Ken Killeen
  2. Dan Schafer
  3. Ken Killeen
    *4. Dan Drapy
    *4. Swan Hills – Jim Wurm

Schools/Clubs

  1. Kinuso Girl Guides
  2. Kinuso Municipal Library

Children Walking

  1. Parker Morland
  2. Peyton Grayson
    *3. Sawyer Reade
    *3. Samarah Hintz, Preteen Miss Slave Lake
    *3. Kimberly Davis, Tiny Miss Swan River First Nation
    *3. Tina Davis, Little Miss Swan River First Nation
    *3. Shavonna Laboucan, Teen Miss Little Red River
    *3. Mia Davis, Divisional Supreme
  • A rootin’ tootin’ cowboy, Ryder Churchill, rides aboard his steed on the C.M. Forestry Services float. No danger of being bucked off here!
  • Grayson Williams was one of several people who brought a special western flavour to the parade. You are never too young to ride!
  • Howard’s Swan Valley Service placed a dummy aboard an inflatable bull. Ride ‘em, cowboy! No real bull and rider here!
  • The Kinsuo Girl Guides were out in full force displaying the organization’s colours, not to mention a healthy dose of red and white for Canada Day. The group has a strong presence in the hamlet.
  • Home Hardware’s float had three participants wearing cowboy hats aboard a wagon. Left-right are Alex Davis, 10, Greta Davis, and Tyler Davis, 6. Others walked beside the wagon.
  • Left-right: Shavonna Laboucan, Teen Miss Little Red River; Mia Davis, Divisional Supreme; proud mother Sonya Laboucan; Samarah Hintz, Preteen Miss Slave Lake. In strollers, left-right, are Kimberly Davis, and Tina Davis.
  • Choo choo! All aboard the Alberta Express! The Kinosayo Museum had another outstanding entry this year in the parade as they build an “Alberta Express” train. The two boys, left-right, are Nathan Gaulton and Brayden Gaulton.
  • The Korner Kitchen in Kinuso promoted its products at the parade. Above, Alexis Wiebe, 8, wears a popcorn suit and gives out candy.
  • Kinuso Municipal Library summer reading program co-ordinator Gelena Speakman was part of the library’s entry.
  • Proudly showing their heritage, Geronimo Giroux dressed in full regalia and walked the route behind the Swan River First Nation’s float.
  • Parker Morland, 11, of Slave Lake, made it clear her intentions and rights in a very fashionable entry. She placed first in Children Walking category.
  • Swan River First Nation’s float placed first in the Organizations category. In front carrying the flag is Donna Holmes. Chief Gerald Giroux is behind wearing the headdress. Parades offer another opportunity for First Nations to proudly display their culture.

