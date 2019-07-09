PICs – Sun shines bright on Spruce Point Park Parade

Kinuso Merchantile turned back the pages of history to display an old-fashioned trading post. The business opened in 1963 and is a pillar in the hamlet. Tack, anyone?

Colourful floats, a few cowboys and several dazzing antique cars and trucks highlighted the Spruce Point Park Association’s Rodeo Parade June 29. About 30 entries walked and/or drove past the hundreds attending the event alogn Main Street, which kicked off two days of action in the hamlet and at Spruce Pont Park. Many entries adhered to the theme of “Wild Wild West” and many prizes were awarded to winners in several categories. Children eagerly scooped up treats tossed to them by entrants. Parade marshals Roberta Hunt and Holly Malanowich were in charge of the parade.

Winners’s list

Horses Youth

Hunter Williams Grayson Williams

*3. Blake Williams

*3. McKenna Williams

Business – Local

Kinuso Merchantile Howard’s Swan Valley Service C.M. Forestry

*4. Sword

*4. Korner Kitchen

Organization

Swan River Band Kinosayo Museum Spruce Point Park Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society

Antique Cars

Ken Killeen Dan Schafer Ken Killeen

*4. Dan Drapy

*4. Swan Hills – Jim Wurm

Schools/Clubs

Kinuso Girl Guides Kinuso Municipal Library

Children Walking

Parker Morland Peyton Grayson

*3. Sawyer Reade

*3. Samarah Hintz, Preteen Miss Slave Lake

*3. Kimberly Davis, Tiny Miss Swan River First Nation

*3. Tina Davis, Little Miss Swan River First Nation

*3. Shavonna Laboucan, Teen Miss Little Red River

*3. Mia Davis, Divisional Supreme