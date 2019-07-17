PICs – Summer fun abounds at midway

Ezra Hicks, 6, gives two thumbs up as he rides on a motorcycle in the midway. Boys and their toys! We’re sure Hicks can’t wait to have a real motocycle all his own!

People of all ages had a variety of fun at a small midway in High Prairie from July 5-7 presented by Wild Rose Shows of Spruce Grove. Children and adults enjoyed rides, food, games and prizes at the event in the parking lot at the Sports Palace. A wristband bought the customer a full day of rides. Wild Rose Shows has travelled throughout Western Canada for 50 years.