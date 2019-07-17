PICs – Summer fun abounds at midway

Ezra Hicks, 6, gives two thumbs up as he rides on a motorcycle in the midway. Boys and their toys! We’re sure Hicks can’t wait to have a real motocycle all his own!
People of all ages had a variety of fun at a small midway in High Prairie from July 5-7 presented by Wild Rose Shows of Spruce Grove. Children and adults enjoyed rides, food, games and prizes at the event in the parking lot at the Sports Palace. A wristband bought the customer a full day of rides. Wild Rose Shows has travelled throughout Western Canada for 50 years.
Children take a spin in the Tilt-a-Whirl and hold on tight for dear life. Left-right, are Paydon Hawryliw, 4, Tenley Cunningham, 7, Sophie Oliver, 7, and Adriana Haggerty, 5. Olyvia Lauck, 4, holds a big inflatable hammer she won in a game in the midway in High Prairie. Kieran Hewko-Degner, 5, flies by in the pilot’s seat of an airplane in the midway. A pilot in the making? Alyssa Deynaka, 6, is all smiles as she rides high in the Go Gator ride which is similar to a roller coaster. Vrooooom! It was all downhill for Levyn Callio, 7, and D.J. Auger, 6, on the big slide in the midway. The Zipper towered over all other rides at the midway, giving people a good view of the site. Kade Boisson, 7, left, and sister Phoenix Boisson, 10, show their great prizes they won in a game. The swings were popular for the older children and teens in the midway. Some games were just ducky! Left-right, are Evanna Thunder, 9, brother Ted Thunder, 2, and father Ted Williams at the duck pond. Numbers under the duck indicated the prize won.