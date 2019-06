High Prairie piano teacher Luella Wood, seated front, is surrounded by her students at a year-end piano recital. Standing left-right, are Callista Gomes, Jared Gomes, Abdullah Sharkawi, Kaylin Deynaka, Mun Mun Sharkawi and Danielle Beaver.

Piano students of Luella Wood presented a year-end recital June 7 at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie. Family members, friends and lodge residents enjoyed a short concert of six students. Wood has taught piano for 36 years. She teaches various levels of piano.