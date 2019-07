Hannah Cagro smiles during practice as instructor Susanne Boulanger gives advice and encouragements.

Susanne Boulanger’s piano students gave a short recital at Joussard School June 5 to show what they’ve learned in the few short lessons taken. Results were impressive from the classics to more traditional songs. Boulanger had eight students in this year’s class. Seven of the eight attended the recital. Boulanger played herself afterwards telling students she had to set an example. Awards and refreshments concluded the evening.