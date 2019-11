Zaida Quevillon, left, and Kaitlyn Senkoe were chosen to read a message at the ceremony.

The Grade 5 students at High Prairie Elementary School participated in the No Stone Left Alone program Nov. 5. Students went to St. Mark’s Anglican Church cemetery to lay a poppy on the gravestones of the High Prairie and area veterans. After each poppy was laid, students were asked to stand for a minute in memory of each veteran. High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion members attended the ceremony, which included the playing of the Last Post and Reveille.