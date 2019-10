Jonah Hill holds two top academic awards he received as a student at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie. He holds an award for honours excellence in Grade 7, 8 and 9 and another award for honours excellence in Grade 9. He was the top academic student for each of the awards. He received the awards at Prairie River academic awards night Sept. 10. Hill is now in Grade 10 at E.W. Pratt High School.

Two students from the same High Prairie family received special awards for top academic achievement in their schools for 2018-19. E.W. Pratt High School 2019 graduate Grace Hill received the Governor General’s Academic Medal and certificate on Oct. 12. Jonah Hill received top academic awards as a student at Prairie River Junior High School for the past three years.