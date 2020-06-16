PICs – Students continue to expand art skills

Jocelyn Okemow uses a pencil crayon and ink pen to create a COVID-19 poster to express typical emotions.
Colourful art work from High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School showcases the skills of the senior high school art and photography students. Art and photography teacher Rhonda Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic.
Michaela Haland, a Grade 12 student in Art 30, creates images that are out of this world using earthly acrylic paint. Jace Gauchier, a Grade 12 student in Art 30, was ready to rise and shine when he completed a pencil crayon study of the great artist, Alex Janvier. Dalen Thunder-Flett, a Grade 12 student in Art 30, creates a monochromatic colour scheme dramatically applied with acrylic paint. Trae Shephard, a Grade 10 student in Art 10, brings in the joys of spring with an independent project done in pencil crayon. Mildred Supernault, a Grade 12 student in Art 30, creates a cartoon while dreaming innocently of a pencil crayon burger in real life. Michael Roberts, a Grade 12 student in Art 30, easily used his skills in pen and ink to create a consistent style, which is an Art 30 expectation. Bjork Vink-Halldorson, a Grade 11 student in Art 10, creates fashionable footwear. “If Bjork keeps using her art skills to design shoe art, we’ll be seeing her water colour designs on our favorite celebrities,” art teacher Rhonda Lund says. Taylor Mearon, a Grade 11 student in Art 20, uses a Sharpie to practise cartooning, alongside a video drawing of Post Malone.