Noah Meunier is dwarfed after grabbing a few petunia plants before taking them to the recycling bag.

Students in Karen-Lee Backs’ Grade 2 class at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School enjoyed a sunny few hours outdoors Oct. 3 by pulling the flowers in the beds at MacIntyre Park. Backs first gave a short lesson on plants and the stages of growth before students “tore” into their work by removing the flowers.