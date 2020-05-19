PICs – Student artists at Pratt showcase talent

Jordan Elko, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, with the use of ink pen and pencil crayon, creates a poster which expresses the weight of the world on frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More dazzling art work from art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School shows the skill of the senior high school students. Art and photography teacher Rhonda Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Student art is usually displayed at the E.W. Pratt School Art Gallery, although schools are now closed during the pandemic. All of the work features special assignments based on student interests, as well as curricular objectives.
Gracie Anderson, an Art 20 student in Grade 10, expresses her love of music, including many of her favourite groups and musicians. She explores contrast and bold symbolism with coloured markers and pencil crayon to do so. Kierra Supernault, a Grade 10 student in Art 20, explores her artistic skills using decorative beadwork. Geometric shapes gives attention to carefully worked value scales from dark blue to light blue in the teepee on each moccasin. Jace Gauchier, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, uses the simplicity of a poster and colored pencil to bravely encourage us to define our own norm during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tanya Bartolome, an Art 30 student in Grade 11 at E.W. Pratt High School, studies geometric shapes and composition to invite us to a pool game using acrylic paint. Bjork Vink Halldorson, an Art 10 student in Grade 11, employs light, colour and variety to create a coloured pencil poster where she wraps a face mask around flowers and planet Earth. Trae Shephard, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, uses contour drawing studies and coloured pencil to remind us A Rose is a Rose is a Rose, only this time with a running shoe. Alexandra Aldrich, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, expresses in a pencil drawing, the sadness felt by a little cowpoke when a rodeo is cancelled. Both the Spring Rodeo and Elks Stampede were cancelled in High Prairie this year.