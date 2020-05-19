PICs – Student artists at Pratt showcase talent

Jordan Elko, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, with the use of ink pen and pencil crayon, creates a poster which expresses the weight of the world on frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More dazzling art work from art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School shows the skill of the senior high school students. Art and photography teacher Rhonda Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Student art is usually displayed at the E.W. Pratt School Art Gallery, although schools are now closed during the pandemic. All of the work features special assignments based on student interests, as well as curricular objectives.