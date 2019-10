Some students at St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie run in the Terry Fox School Run. Left-right, are Grade 6 students Jorja Auger, Lucas Stewart, Xander Badger and Ava Kachuk.

St. Andrew’s Catholic School in High Prairie took part in the annual Terry Fox School Run on Oct. 4. Students and teachers walked or ran along nearby streets to raise funds to fight cancer. The annual Terry Fox National School Run Day was on Sept. 27. School across the Peace Country and Canada held their runs.