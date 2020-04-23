PICs – Spring flooding in the HP area April 23, 2020 · by Admin2015 · 0 Photo by Judy Krupa: “On the 750 last night”Photo by Terri BearPhoto by Simone Blacha: “Our driveway last night”Photo by Kayla May: “Driftpile bridge”Photo by Laura Kemp: “My daughter canoeing in our front yard.”Photo by Linda RichPhoto by Nancy Fisher: “Our driveway and front yard yesterday”Belinda McLachlanPhoto by Diane BellerosePhoto by James WilliamsPhoto by Cathy Hewko: “Township Rd. 744 in Big Meadow.”Photo by Sherry Martin: “752 west of highway 2” Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You COVID-19 UPDATE – April 23, 2020 Today in High Prairie – April 24, 2020 Big Lakes County announces changes to road closures PICs – Plenty of water in Joussard too