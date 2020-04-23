PICs – Spring flooding in the HP area

  • Photo by Judy Krupa: “On the 750 last night”
  • Photo by Terri Bear
  • Photo by Simone Blacha: “Our driveway last night”
  • Photo by Kayla May: “Driftpile bridge”
  • Photo by Laura Kemp: “My daughter canoeing in our front yard.”
  • Photo by Linda Rich
  • Photo by Nancy Fisher: “Our driveway and front yard yesterday”
  • Belinda McLachlan
  • Photo by Diane Bellerose
  • Photo by James Williams
  • Photo by Cathy Hewko: “Township Rd. 744 in Big Meadow.”
  • Photo by Sherry Martin: “752 west of highway 2”

