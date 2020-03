Volunteers were busy keeping the soup hot and sandwiches ready. Left-right, are Arsenia Taule, Desirea Cox and Chris Purcell.

Delicious soup and sandwiches were on the menu at the Lenten Lunch on March 4 at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in High Prairie to celebrate the Easter season. Lenten Lunch of soup and sandwiches are served Wednesdays until April 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $10, which includes beverages and dessert.