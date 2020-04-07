PICs – So, how do you like that spring weather?

The Ford Focus of South Peace News reporter Richard Froese is parked buried in snow.

Residents in the Peace region woke up to a white spring day March 28-29 when more that one foot of snow fell in some areas. Many municipal public works and highways maintenance crews were busy over the weekend and March 30 clearing snow from streets and walkways. Many highways and roads were in poor impassable condition in the north March 28 to April 1. Many contractors were also busy with equipment clearing parking lots and driveways. Snow up to two to three feet deep was reported in some areas. The heavy snowfall added to the social lockdown and many other challenges of the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic.