PICs – Shoppers reap rewards December 10, 2019 · by Admin2015 · 0 Danielle Anderson, left, and her mother Charlotte Barnes show the candle centre pieces they made. The Marigold Light-Up Sale at the High Prairie Elks Hall Nov. 29 attracted lots of shoppers. The sale is an annual event at Light-Up. Left-tight, are Lorriann BeBeau of Heart River Sausage and Meats, and crafter Jeanne Jahnert.Toques, scarves and mittens were hot items at the Marigold Light-Up Sale at the Elks Hall. Karen Gray, left, shows her crafts to Mary Vankoughnett.Indigenous crafts were popular at the Marigold Light-Up Sale at the Elks Hall. Left-right, are Evelyn Fors, Warner Fors, and crafters Barbara Frei and Trudy Coutrie.