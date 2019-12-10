PICs – Shoppers reap rewards

Danielle Anderson, left, and her mother Charlotte Barnes show the candle centre pieces they made.

The Marigold Light-Up Sale at the High Prairie Elks Hall Nov. 29 attracted lots of shoppers. The sale is an annual event at Light-Up.

  • Left-tight, are Lorriann BeBeau of Heart River Sausage and Meats, and crafter Jeanne Jahnert.
  • Toques, scarves and mittens were hot items at the Marigold Light-Up Sale at the Elks Hall. Karen Gray, left, shows her crafts to Mary Vankoughnett.
  • Indigenous crafts were popular at the Marigold Light-Up Sale at the Elks Hall. Left-right, are Evelyn Fors, Warner Fors, and crafters Barbara Frei and Trudy Coutrie.

