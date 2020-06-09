PICs – Seniors treated to special parade

A few Pleasantview Lodge residents took a front row seat. From front to back are Oskar Dietterle, Freivald Lind and Gwen Cuthbert.

High Prairie thanked its seniors with a raucous parade June 3. With sirens blaring and horns blowing, first responders from the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County held a special parade for seniors to celebrate Seniors’ Week. The parade and noise was limited to seniors at Pleasantview Lodge and J.B. Wood Continuing Care – after all, this was a parade just for them to recognize their past contributions and to honour them. At Pleasantview Lodge, Mayor Brian Panasiuk and his wife, Lynn, joined the residents and watched proceedings. Participating were Town of High Prairie peace officers, High Prairie RCMP, the Sheriff’s Department, Lakeshore Regional Police Service, Big Lakes County Fire Services including various fire departments, the High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, and Alberta Health Services Emergency Medical Services.