PICs – Seniors treated to special parade

A few Pleasantview Lodge residents took a front row seat. From front to back are Oskar Dietterle, Freivald Lind and Gwen Cuthbert.

High Prairie thanked its seniors with a raucous parade June 3. With sirens blaring and horns blowing, first responders from the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County held a special parade for seniors to celebrate Seniors’ Week. The parade and noise was limited to seniors at Pleasantview Lodge and J.B. Wood Continuing Care – after all, this was a parade just for them to recognize their past contributions and to honour them. At Pleasantview Lodge, Mayor Brian Panasiuk and his wife, Lynn, joined the residents and watched proceedings. Participating were Town of High Prairie peace officers, High Prairie RCMP, the Sheriff’s Department, Lakeshore Regional Police Service, Big Lakes County Fire Services including various fire departments, the High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, and Alberta Health Services Emergency Medical Services.

  • Big Lakes County Fire Services [Joussard] firefighter Tahria Sawka waves to seniors during the parade.
  • Lakeshore Regional Police Service attended the parade in a show of support with all first responders.
  • The Town of High Prairie rolled out several of its fire trucks for the parade, including its ladder truck.
  • Town of High Prairie peace officer Alan Bloom greets seniors at Pleasantview Lodge during the parade.
  • Big Lakes County Fire Services [Enilda] firefighter Arthur Smith waves to seniors during the parade while passing at Pleasantview Lodge.

