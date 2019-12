Kadince Bowdridge, 14 months old, left, mails a letter to Santa Claus in the mailbox with help from mother Sarah Bowdridge.

The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Centre hosted its annual Little Elves Christmas Party on Nov. 29 at the High Prairie Children’s Centre. Children up to six years of age enjoyed a variety of activities such as crafts, songs, stories and lunch. Just under 50 people attended. The event is traditionally held the same day as the town’s Christmas Light-Up, the final Friday of November.