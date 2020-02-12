PICs – ‘Ruff’ day at Pleasantview

Pleasantview resident Eileen Singleton cuddles an unnamed Pyrenees Rottweiler pup before the show. The pup is ready to be adopted.
Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie celebrated dogs with its annual dog show Feb. 5. The audience of lodge residents and guests were treated to 15 dogs and their owners. “It’s fun and everyone enjoyed it,” recreation director Norma Deuchar says.
The smallest dog in the show was Maude, a Chihuahua owned by Sherry Clark. Large or small, most people love dogs. Les Deuchar, right, gives treats to his dog Reba, a Shih Tsu. Watching closely are Diana Roberts, left, and Rita Turcotte. One by one, participants showed their dogs at the show. Pleasantview activity director Taneille Crooks, right, shows her dog Echo, a Black Lab Border Collie. Looking at the dog, left-right, are Bernadette Doucette, Claudette Martinson and Pyper Martinson. One little dog seems to have a big bite! Bella, a Toy Poodle, shows her sharp teeth. Bella is owned by Cher Desmarais. Duncan Will, left, show his dog Dax, a beautiful Golden Retriever, at the dog show. Charlene Kasinec shows tricks by her dog Pepper, an Old English Country Beagle. Jackson Yardley, 3, shows his chocolate brown Great Dane dog Khaleesi as the final and biggest dog in the show.