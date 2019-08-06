PICs – Ride ‘em, cowboy!

Thrills and spills delight huge crowds at annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo

Jay Many Grey Horses, of Standoff, AB, takes it on the chin in steer wrestling July 30 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.

Action in the ring thrilled the crowds at the 59th annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo on July 30-31. Over the two days, riders competed in various events such as bareback riding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, bull riding, tiedown-roping, team roping, barrel racing, along with fun event as kids’ calf scramble, wild cow milking, wild pony chase, three-horse flat racing, pony chuckwagons, chariot racing and mutton bustin’.