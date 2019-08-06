PICs – Ride ‘em, cowboy!

Thrills and spills delight huge crowds at annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo

Jay Many Grey Horses, of Standoff, AB, takes it on the chin in steer wrestling July 30 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.

Action in the ring thrilled the crowds at the 59th annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo on July 30-31. Over the two days, riders competed in various events such as bareback riding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, bull riding, tiedown-roping, team roping, barrel racing, along with fun event as kids’ calf scramble, wild cow milking, wild pony chase, three-horse flat racing, pony chuckwagons, chariot racing and mutton bustin’.

  • Hailey Starko, 4, of High Prairie, hangs on tight in muttin’ bustin’ July 30 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.
  • Spur Lacasse of Calgary gets bucked off in bareback riding July 30 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.
  • Jackson Yardley, 3, of High Prairie, wins a bicycle donated by POPS Home Hardware in the calf scramble July 30. Standing behind Yardley, left-right, are rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk and Owen Pratt.
  • Owen Cardinal competes in local barrel racing July 30 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.
  • Lane Watt of Hardisty hangs on tight in saddle bronc action July 30.
  • Cody Lee Coverchuk, of Meadow Lake, SK, holds on in bull riding action July 30 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.
  • Rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk was up to his wild antics entertaining as a crazy Scottish golfer at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.

