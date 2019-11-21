PICs – Red Wings celebrate home opener November 21, 2019 · by Admin2015 · 0 A ceremonial face off welcomed the as the Junior A High Prairie Red Wings at their first game Nov. 10 in the Greater Metro Hockey League at the Sports Palace. Left-right, are Northern Alberta Tomahawks captain Dawson-Iveson Hunter, Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett and High Prairie Red Wings player Mikal Chalifoux, a local player. Doug Soto, left, of Sturgeon Lake, sings an honour song as he beats the drum during the opening ceremonies. At the right is volunteer Leonell Hamelin. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Red Wings hope to fly high in new town Cunningham nets 3 in opening night win Legionnaires split to open season Regals fold for 2019-20 season