PICs – Red Wings celebrate home opener

A ceremonial face off welcomed the as the Junior A High Prairie Red Wings at their first game Nov. 10 in the Greater Metro Hockey League at the Sports Palace. Left-right, are Northern Alberta Tomahawks captain Dawson-Iveson Hunter, Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett and High Prairie Red Wings player Mikal Chalifoux, a local player.
Doug Soto, left, of Sturgeon Lake, sings an honour song as he beats the drum during the opening ceremonies. At the right is volunteer Leonell Hamelin.

