PICs – Ready for another season!

Crews at the High Prairie Sports Palace installed ice last week for the opening of the season Sept. 16. The ice is traditionally decorated with the Regals logo and script. Below, numbers are added to the logo. The “7” at the top is for Jim McLean. Below, left-right are the numbers 21, 49, 2 and 13. The “49” is for Travis Chalfioux, “2” is for Bobby Cox, and “13” for the Regals 13 titles. It is unknown what “21” is for. Arena manager Rick Dumont was away last week and unavailable to solve the riddle.