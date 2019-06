Amira Sharkawi, middle, accepts the 3A-3R Award from principal Paula Taylor, left, and vice-principal Troy Runzer, right. The award is presented to a student who excels in academics, arts and athletics, and is responsible, respectful and reliable.

Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie presented special awards during a year-end assembly June 20. The 3A-3R Award was presented for the third year to honour a student who excels in academics, arts and athletics, and is responsible, respectful and reliable. Awards were also presented to the top Fine Arts student and female and male athletes-of-the-year.