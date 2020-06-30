PICs – Pratt students end year with thoughts of Canada Day, coronavirus

Jacee Gunderson, a Grade 12 student in Art 30, advocates for the honey bee in watercolour in this assignment of recreating an insect.

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School art and photography students share their skills and talent in the final set of artwork in South Peace News. Some art pieces celebrate and honour Canada Day on July 1. “Happily, most works reflect the mood and adventurous and optimistic spirit of youth to carry us into our long-awaited-for summer days ahead,” Art and Photography teacher Rhonda Lund says. Thanks to Lund, who approached South Peace News with the idea to showcase student art after schools were closed March 16 in the coronavirus pandemic. Student art is usually showcases in the school art gallery. Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the pandemic.

  • Bjork Vink-Halldorson, an Art 10 student in Grade 11, leaves no doubt where her loyalties lay in the bright watercolour Canada Day painting.
  • Tishaya Mearon, a Grade 10 student in Art 10, blesses Canada Day with her coloured pencil drawing of a still life of the last Canada Day plant to be sold at our local grocery.
  • Danelle Gacuya, a Grade 11 student in Art 20, ticks all the boxes in this pencil crayon Canada Day assignment where she was asked, “What Does Canada mean to you?”
  • Madison Bourque, an Art 10 student in Grade 11, shows a striking fashion idea done in pencil crayon and felt marker on her COVID-19 poster. It makes COVID-19 a little easier to tolerate.
  • Abigail Barton, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, effectively puts us in a dreamy reflective mood reflective mood in a lakeview watercolour sunset assignment.
  • Hunter Laderoute, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, gives another reminder “Stop the Spread” in the coronavirus pandemic in a pencil crayon poster.
  • Jordan Elko, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, captures a perfect day at the lake in watercolour for this sunrise and sunset assignment.

