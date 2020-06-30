PICs – Pratt students end year with thoughts of Canada Day, coronavirus

Jacee Gunderson, a Grade 12 student in Art 30, advocates for the honey bee in watercolour in this assignment of recreating an insect.

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School art and photography students share their skills and talent in the final set of artwork in South Peace News. Some art pieces celebrate and honour Canada Day on July 1. “Happily, most works reflect the mood and adventurous and optimistic spirit of youth to carry us into our long-awaited-for summer days ahead,” Art and Photography teacher Rhonda Lund says. Thanks to Lund, who approached South Peace News with the idea to showcase student art after schools were closed March 16 in the coronavirus pandemic. Student art is usually showcases in the school art gallery. Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the pandemic.