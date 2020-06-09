PICs – Pratt Art students thinking outside the box

Carlie Strebchuk, a Grade 11 student, put her good humour, as well as, her exceptional Art 20 skills, to task in a pencil portrait study.

Colourful art from High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School students showcases the skills of the senior high school Art and Photography students. Art and photography teacher Rhonda Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. “As a teacher, I find this opportunity to share and discuss student art is important for many reasons, one of which is that readers learn of the concepts involved in art education,” Lund says. “We are not just painting pretty pictures. We learn to analyze specific elements, principles and concepts familiar to art production and to see them as visual tools. These tools encourage us to think out of the box and become truly creative.”