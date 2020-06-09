PICs – Pratt Art students thinking outside the box

Carlie Strebchuk, a Grade 11 student, put her good humour, as well as, her exceptional Art 20 skills, to task in a pencil portrait study.

Colourful art from High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School students showcases the skills of the senior high school Art and Photography students. Art and photography teacher Rhonda Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. “As a teacher, I find this opportunity to share and discuss student art is important for many reasons, one of which is that readers learn of the concepts involved in art education,” Lund says. “We are not just painting pretty pictures. We learn to analyze specific elements, principles and concepts familiar to art production and to see them as visual tools. These tools encourage us to think out of the box and become truly creative.”

  • Jocelyn Okemow, a Grade 12 student, used her Art 30 painting skills to recreate memories in an independent study of both text and symbolic imagery.
  • Bjork Vink Halldorson, a Grade 11 student, applied her Art 10 skills to an Art 20 assignment, where she was to combine mental and representational images. Happily, with a little bit of pencil crayon, she ended up with the world’s cutest “hippo-snail”.
  • Abigail Barton, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, expresses creativity from her fingertips as she combines fluid water colours and a fine-tipped marker, contrasting definition and spontaneity.
  • Theron Whitecap, an Art 20 student in Grade 10, asks a very good question in a coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic poster assignment done in pencil crayon.
  • Jacee Gunderson, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, reminds us in a pencil drawing, that there will be bad days. The art piece was created for a project called If You Could Read My Mind.
  • Daneira Dominguez, a grade 10 student, used her photography Composition 2205 skills to capture an endearing front view of her loyal four-legged friend in the pet photography assignment.
  • Mildred Supernault, a Grade 12 student, applied her Art 30 wizardry in a cartoon study using pencil crayon.

