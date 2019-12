Women get early in line to buy a variety of baking and Christmas goodies. Standing, left-right, are Donna Sawchyn, Irene Hoedl and Lillian Shirt.

Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie hosted is annual Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 29. Residents and visitors did some Christmas shopping from tables of baking and Christmas goodies and a variety of handcrafts. The event is traditionally held on the final Friday of November, the same day as the High Prairie Winter Light-Up.