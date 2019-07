Youngest players celebrate their medals. In the front row, left-right, are Isla Marx, 3, Mykah Schroeder, 3, Liam Rich, 4, Korbyn Cunningham, 3, Bentley Milner, 2, [sitting], Arianna Pereira, 4, and Tehya Stout, 3.

The High Prairie and District Minor Soccer Association finished another season with the final games June 22. Medals for players 6-and-under and 4-and-under were provided by sponsor Tim Hortons while others were presented from the association. Players up to their teens participated Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Catholic School. Minor soccer returns next May, with registrations in the previous month.