PICs – Piles of perogies

Food is ready to be served. Standing, left-right, are some of the Zirka Dancers who served: Hope Keshen, Raya Romanchuk, Gillian Blackhurst, Gracie Foster and Callista Gomes.

Ukrainian food and culture were on the menu for the annual Perogy Fest on Nov. 13 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. A variety of perogyies were served in the fundraiser for the Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie. A large crowd of people attended the event and enjoyed the delicious meal. About 1,800 perogies were prepared. Varieties included potato and cheddar, sauerkraut, mushroom, meat, buffalo chicken, dill pickle and asiago, chive and bacon. About $3,300 was raised at the event that drew about 300 people, fundraising director Terri Forseille says. The Zirka Dancers stage their annual Zabava celebration Feb. 29. The society celebrates 42 years in 2020.