PICs – ‘O Canada! We stand on guard…’

Jacee Gunderson, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, makes her heart-felt point of view perfectly clear by splattering paint all over her paper.

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School art and photography students show their Canadian colours as they promote Canada Day on July 1. Major festivities for Canada Day have been postponed in most communities to comply with restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Art students are encouraged to express their views with imagery such as their concerns for social conditions, their point of view, their purpose and their important local, social or political issues,” teacher Rhonda Lund says. “Basically, Pratt art and photography students compose images of that which they think are important. Some of the visual tools they use are colour, space, shape, texture and value. All of this criteria combined works great for our Canada Day theme.”

  • Cameron Waikle an avid photographer, Grade 12 student in photography Composition 2205, communicates his Canada Day values in a series of deeply recognizable Canadian symbols. The poppy, hockey and the maple leaf – what could be more Canadian?
  • Gracey Rich-Carifelle a Grade 12 student in Art 30, gives us a fun, playful perspective of all things Canadian, in this pencil crayon drawing.
  • Tanya Bartolome, a Grade 12 student in Art 30, shows her skills. Front Liner seems to strike two issues with one image; well armed and backed up by the Canadian flag.
  • Madison Bourque, a Grade 11 student in Art 10, creates radial art to celebrate Canada Day splendidly with pencil crayon and ink pen.
  • Emma Menzel-Ayles, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, speaks of the call of the Canadian northern wilderness in this abstract, coloured chalk and ink pen image.
  • Hunter Laderoute, a Grade 12 student in Art 20, shows his skills. Only a Canadian art student, who spends time fishing in our local lakes, could find a way to combine a wolf and a fish in a watercolour and pencil painting.
  • Michaela Haland, a Grade 12 student, proves that Art 30 students value Canadian wildlife so much that they create amazing images of our beloved whales with black markers and watercolours.

