PICs – ‘O Canada! We stand on guard…’

Jacee Gunderson, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, makes her heart-felt point of view perfectly clear by splattering paint all over her paper.

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School art and photography students show their Canadian colours as they promote Canada Day on July 1. Major festivities for Canada Day have been postponed in most communities to comply with restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Art students are encouraged to express their views with imagery such as their concerns for social conditions, their point of view, their purpose and their important local, social or political issues,” teacher Rhonda Lund says. “Basically, Pratt art and photography students compose images of that which they think are important. Some of the visual tools they use are colour, space, shape, texture and value. All of this criteria combined works great for our Canada Day theme.”