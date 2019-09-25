PICs – Northern Lakes College Grad 2019

Northern Lakes College graduates react to streamers at the end of the graduation ceremony at the Gathering Place in Slave Lake on Sept. 13.

Back in June, Northern Lakes College postponed its grad because of wildfires. The new date didn’t work for the venue in High Prairie, so the grad was held in Slave Lake at the Gathering Place on Sept. 12 and 13. The 12th was a capping and pinning cceremony for the practical nurses. NLC graduated 70 practical nurses, including 26 in partnership with Lakeland College. On the 13th, the grad was for all programs alphabetically from Academic Upgrading to Welder Apprenticeship. There were 752 graduates in 37 programs, plus extension certificates.Graduates received certificates and diplomas for one or two years worth of study. Graduates came from Athabasca, Atikameg, High Level, High Prairie, Peavine, Peace River, Slave Lake, Wabasca and many other places.

  • A family affair with children sitting with their parents and helping them receive their degrees. A huge crowd attended the ceremony.
  • Valedictorian Gloria Fierro addressed the graduates. She graduated with an Early Learning and Child Care Diploma. “None of us have gotten here alone,” she said. Each student has “a network of success.”
  • Terri Rosser received the Friend of Northern Lakes College Award. She works at High Prairie Adult Education and is on a Northern Lakes College board.
  • Dignitaries on the stage. Left-right, are Ann Everatt, President and CEO, Daniel Vandermeulen, chair of the NLC board of Governors, Dan Williams, MLA for Peace River, Stan Isadore, keynote speaker, Brian Panasiuk, High Prairie mayor, and Gloria Fierro, valedictorian.
  • Stan Isadore gave the keynote address. He is a member of Driftpile First Nation, who lives in Slave Lake. He’s a Treaty 8 Cultural Resource Worker, First Nations actor and motivational speaker.
  • Brian Panasiuk, Mayor of the Town of High Prairie said a few words.

