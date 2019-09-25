PICs – Northern Lakes College Grad 2019

Northern Lakes College graduates react to streamers at the end of the graduation ceremony at the Gathering Place in Slave Lake on Sept. 13.

Back in June, Northern Lakes College postponed its grad because of wildfires. The new date didn’t work for the venue in High Prairie, so the grad was held in Slave Lake at the Gathering Place on Sept. 12 and 13. The 12th was a capping and pinning cceremony for the practical nurses. NLC graduated 70 practical nurses, including 26 in partnership with Lakeland College. On the 13th, the grad was for all programs alphabetically from Academic Upgrading to Welder Apprenticeship. There were 752 graduates in 37 programs, plus extension certificates.Graduates received certificates and diplomas for one or two years worth of study. Graduates came from Athabasca, Atikameg, High Level, High Prairie, Peavine, Peace River, Slave Lake, Wabasca and many other places.