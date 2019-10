“Shhh! I’ve got a secret!” Callisa Anderson, right, seems to be sharing a secret with Monique Roy as they carve their pumpkin Oct. 21. Perhaps a special design for their pumpkin?

Several classes at High Prairie Elementary School attended E.W. Pratt High School to carve Halloween pumpkins Oct. 21-22 with students in the Science 14 class. On Oct. 21, students in Jodi Copeland’s High Prairie Play Program [3-5-year-olds] attended. Science 14 is comprised mostly of Grade 10-11 students. The activity fits in with their character education lessons, stressing caring and hard-work. Play program students had the option of taking their pumpkins home afterwards.