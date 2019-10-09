PICs – Meet the County Fire Districts October 9, 2019 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Grouard Fire District of the Big Lakes County Fire Services stands by the new 2018 Ford F550 fire-rescue truck that arrived in May 2019. Standing in the front row left-right, are deputy fire chief Herman Sutherland Sr., Norma Auger, Conrad Cardinal, Kevin Auger, Nolan Machado, and assistant deputy fire chief Herman Sutherland Jr. Standing in the back row left-right, are training officer and Capt. Darcy Halcrow, Roderick Sutherland, Joseph LeGrande and junior firefighter Tyler Mindel. Missing in the photo are Bobby Auger, Dave Anderson, Clay Sutherland, Travis Cloutier, Jason Cottingham and junior firefighter Nolan Machado.A new 2018 Ford F550 fire-rescue truck arrived in May for the Big Lakes County Fire Services fire district in Grouard.The Enilda Fire District of Big Lakes County Fire Services. Standing left-right, are Brian Bissell, Brian Simpson, Adam Caudron, David Willoughby, Darron Riddle, assistant deputy fire chief Fred Caudron, deputy fire chief Donald Bissell and Arthur Smith. Missing in the photo are safety and training officer Claude Smith, Tiffany Smith, Diana Bissell, Shawn Marcoux Sr., Shawn Marcoux Jr., Aaron Harbidge, Peter Spruyt and John Stokes.The Kinuso Fire District of Big Lakes County Fire Services. Standing left-right, are Ernie Samuelson, Kane Mackey, Ray Sheldon, assistant deputy fire chief Mykola (Kolia) Wedmid, safety officer Jim Zinyk, Capt. Anthony (Bumpy) Churchill, Ian Churchill, training officer Kieran Moore and Darcy Hunt. Missing in the photo are deputy fire chief Everett Samuelson, Capt. Dustin Seghers, Ryan Sprowl, Ronnie Hunt, Hunter Wedmid, Sandy Williams, Steven Froese, Damien McLaughlin and Ethan Wedmid. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Today in High Prairie – October 10, 2019 PIC – ‘We will never forget’ Election forums this week in PR, HP PIC – Turning the tables!