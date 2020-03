Many volunteers had an ap’peal’ing job peeling apples! Sitting, left-right are lodge residents Clarisse Gill, Gladys Robinson, Annie Olanski and Annette Charrois.

More than 450 apple pies were made on Feb. 29 at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie as a fundraiser for the Pleasantview Senior Lodge Auxiliary. About 50 volunteers made 460 pies, which sold at $10 each.