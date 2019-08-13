PICs – Lots of fun for all at annual Penny Carnival

Two boys take their turn at Spin to Win. Left-right, are volunteer Cheryl Bur, Blayne Peterson, 11, and Mikail Peterson, 8.
Children were busy and excited at the 26th annual Penny Carnival at High Prairie Municipal Library on Aug. 8. About 245 people enjoyed a variety of games and activities at 15 stations despite the rainy cool weather. Organizers appreciated 49 volunteers who served at the event. Children were eager to get into the fun and games and take home a handful of prizes.
Sign at the library welcomes everyone to the annual Penny Carnival. Thomas Strebchuk, 5, left, hits the target in the Ring Toss as his brother Bennett, 3, waits his turn. Mackenzie Patenaude, 8, left, gets ready to play the Disk Drop Game as her sister Kaylee Patenaude, 4, watches. Children go fishing in the Fish Pond. Left-right, are Maelle Lewis,, 7, Kahlen Lewis, 9, and volunteer Ken Woolridge. Balloons of many colours added to the festive spirit. Left-right, are Jase Stecik, 5, Alaina Stecik, 7, volunteers Amara Toner and Katrina McBeth and Olivia Laderoute. The Sucker Pull is always popular for the children. Left-right, are Nolan Briand, 4, Nechako Hamelin, 12, Rylee Letendre, 10, Gianna Desjarlais, 9, and Mylie Robinson, 10. Zerra Auger, 6, left, show the coins she scooped up in Digging for Treasure. Beside her is Scarlett Hanken, 7. Lily Gordey, 7, middle, takes her shot at the Bushel Basket Ball Throw with Town of High Prairie Councillor Brian Gilroy, left, who volunteered. Two sisters get ready to throw a ball in Fish Pong. Left-right, are Lucy Donahue, 4, and Sophia Donahue, 6. Graham Supernault, 13, right takes aim in the Dart Game. Emerson Brzezicki, 4, left, and sister Khloe Brzezicki, 6, show off their tattoos they got in face painting. Gemma Peters, 2, left, gets help from her mother Richa Peters to play the Bean Bag Toss. Sign directs carnival-goers to more fun and activities.