PICs – Lots of fun for all at annual Penny Carnival

Two boys take their turn at Spin to Win. Left-right, are volunteer Cheryl Bur, Blayne Peterson, 11, and Mikail Peterson, 8.

Children were busy and excited at the 26th annual Penny Carnival at High Prairie Municipal Library on Aug. 8. About 245 people enjoyed a variety of games and activities at 15 stations despite the rainy cool weather. Organizers appreciated 49 volunteers who served at the event. Children were eager to get into the fun and games and take home a handful of prizes.