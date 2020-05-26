PICs – Looking good!

Crews work outside on the new Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie on a window on the south end on Highway 2 along 42 Street.

Major outside work is scheduled to start in June as construction continues to build the new Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie. Crews are scheduled to start work on the parking lot and sidewalks in June, says an e-mail from NLC on May 19. Inside, crews are set to start to lay tile and carpet flooring in June. “Completion of the project is still scheduled for October 2020 with minimal impact as a result of COVID-19,” says Paul Chaulk, senior director of facilities and ancillary services for the college. “Onsite measures are in place to ensure the health and safety of workers.” Work to install overhead doors is scheduled to start in July. Crews are set to install interior glass partitions in July. Landscaping is targeted to start in August. Construction is 59 per cent complete, Chaulk says in an update May 14. The building costs $24 million.