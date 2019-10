Ouch! That has to hurt! Teacher Kyle Schroeder gets his eyebrows waxed courtesy of Jenna Jackson.

Prairie River had their annual Terry Fox Run and fundraiser Sept. 26 and raised $1,533.35 which was over $1,100 more than last year’s effort. PRJH’s teachers and principal stepped up and helped encourage students to raise money. The school thanks Dawn Ferguson and Jenna Jackson for donating their time, product and services. The 7A class earned a pizza party, donated by Vern Cook, for raising the most amount of money in the school, $537.