PICs – ‘Light’ crime?

An ornamental lamppost still stands on a traffic island at the intersection of 52 Avenue and 48 Street [Highway 749].

An ornamental lamppost in High Prairie by the post office was knocked down sometime overnight Nov. 19-20. “It was hit by a vehicle,” says Mike Denty, town manager of roads and facilities. He adds he does not know if the incident was intentional or not. The town installed ornamental lights by the post office on a traffic island at the intersection of 52 Avenue and 48 Street in May. Four other lights were added in the parking lot at the Sports Palace. Each light costs $2,000. Anyone with information about the incident is requested to phone the town office at [780] 523-3388.