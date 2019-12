Are the Hesse children naughty or nice? Left-right, are, Jemma Hesse, 10, Jaylla Hesse, 12, Jonah Hesse, 6, and Jacob Hesse, 8, who stand for photos beside the Grinch.

The High Prairie Municipal Library hosted its annual Chlldren’s Christmas Party on Nov. 22, which featured a special visit from Santa Claus. Children and their families enjoyed a variety of games and activities, such as a new activity the Oven Mitt game where children try to open a gift while wearing oven mitts, photos of Naughty or Nice, Christmas Bingo, and plenty of colouring and food. Treats were also provided.