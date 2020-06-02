PICs – ‘Learning to be artists’

· by · 0
Madison Bourque, steps out in her Grade 10, Art 10 skills with shoe art that would leave Nike green with envy. If she’s not careful, that drawing of pencil crayon and ink pen will jump out of the page.

Colourful art from students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School shows the skills of the senior high school students. Art and photography teacher Rhonda Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. “E.W. Pratt art students are learning that art, as a visual expression, can speak for us in ways that other media cannot, in this difficult period of isolation, or otherwise,” Lund says. “It doesn’t require us to be in close physical contact to communicate clearly our thoughts or imaginings. They are also learning to share their work publicly; what that looks like and how it might be received. They are learning to be artists.”

  • Alexandra Aldrich, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, shines sunlight on us night and day, in her study of the great artist, Alex Janvier. She explores contrast between organic and geometric shapes and in themes; night and day.
  • Abigail Barton, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, creates a captivating image without a recognizable subject. She uses masking tape and coloured chalk to produce a diagonal composition for dynamic appeal.
  • Anna Milsap, an inventive Art 10 student in Grade 10, comes up with 36 unique patterns to prove that they can help to create a perfectly valid felt-marker artwork.
  • Kadie Isadore, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, proves that flower power is not dead. She uses her art skills to promote variety, colour and pattern with felt markers to give us a whole new way of seeing.
  • Ethan Haussler, an Art 10 in Grade 10, uses pencil-on-paper skills to draw us into another place and time, creating depth through atmospheric perspective.
  • Janine Calahasen shows us how an Art 20 student in Grade 12 can help us transcend the drudgery of day-to-day life in an enlightening pencil drawing which explores the expansive nature of linear and atmospheric perspective.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment