PICs – Kinuso grain elevator open house and carnival August 28, 2019 · by Admin2015 · 0 Kinuso grain elevator. The fourth annual Kinuso grain elevator open house and carnival was held on Thursday, August 22. Ryder Churchill, knocks down two ‘milk’ bottles with one ball at the fourth annual Kinuso grain elevator open house and carnival on August 22. The elevator is owned by the Kinosayo Museum in Kinuso. Eugene, ‘used to be crash, now it’s splash,’ Henry takes a plunge to raise funds for the museum. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You PIC – All for charity! Bike Rodeo for kids Aug. 28 Block Party promotes and builds community Metis Settlements Cultural Camp 2019 – promoting resilient youth