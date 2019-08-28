PICs – Kinuso grain elevator open house and carnival

Kinuso grain elevator.

The fourth annual Kinuso grain elevator open house and carnival was held on Thursday, August 22.

  • Ryder Churchill, knocks down two ‘milk’ bottles with one ball at the fourth annual Kinuso grain elevator open house and carnival on August 22. The elevator is owned by the Kinosayo Museum in Kinuso.
  • Eugene, ‘used to be crash, now it’s splash,’ Henry takes a plunge to raise funds for the museum.

