Prairie River Junior High School takes part in the Terry Fox National School Run Day on Sept. 25. Left-right, are Alna Dipenaar, Sarah Calahesin, Natalie Stewart, Madison Sutherland, Kaamal Sharkawi, Noah Brewer and teacher Brad Corless. Students walked or ran through Jaycee Park.

High Prairie schools participated in the annual Terry Fox National School Run Day on Sept. 27 to raise funds to fight cancer. Prairie River Junior High and E.W. Pratt students held their runs separately on Sept. 25. High Prairie Elementary held their run Sept. 24. Other schools in the region also held Terry Fox Runs. St. Andrew’s is scheduled to hold its Terry Fox School Run on Oct. 4.